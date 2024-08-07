New Liquor Policy In AP: New Brands, Permit Rooms And Price Changes

AP cabinet approved a new liquor policy to be launched in AP and it is going to be implemented from October 1. According to the new policy, all the existing government liquor stores will be closed and handed over to private vendors.

As of now, only bars are under private vendors whose licenses will be extended until December this year. The YCP government has set the rule of one bar for 50,000 houses. The illicit sale of liquor has increased due to this and the present TDP+ government is planning to change it to a bar for every 20-30 housand houses.

The cheap liquor will be completely removed from the market and is planning to bring new good brands of liquor. The brands of Boom Boom, President, and Three Capital will no longer be seen in the liquor market. Royal Stag and other better brands will be available instead.

The previous government allegedly sold a Rs 60 worth liquor for about Rs 200 stating that it would reduce the alcohol consumption. But that went vain and now Chandrababu is launching a committee to bring back the same prices from his last tenure. Chandrababu promised to reduce the liquor prices and the government is heard to be in talks with the distilleries.

Jagan’s government removed the permit rooms and due to that, the alcohol consumption in public places started becoming a nuisance. The TDP government is bringing the permit rooms back and more in cities than in villages so as to control the crime rate due to alcohol consumption.

The new liquor policy will be implemented from October 1, 2024.

Tags AP Liquor Policy Chandrababu Naidu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯