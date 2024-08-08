Jagan’s ‘Biryani’ ‘Pulao’ Talk Gets Trolled

For the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh, the president of a regional party went from being the CM to becoming just an MLA and not even an opposition leader. This happened with Jagan Mohan Reddy who slipped from 151 seats to 11 seats in the recent AP elections.

However, Jagan still doesn’t appear to have assessed the outrightly one-sided electoral role as he seemed to be still in denial.

Last afternoon, Jagan Mohan Reddy said “Jagan never says anything that he can’t do. That’s why I kept my mandate plain and simple. Jagan promised Pulao to the AP people while Chandrababu promised Biryani. Maybe the public got lured by the biryani. But in the end, they are neither getting biryani nor pulao as Chandrababu is a wicked man.”

Jagan sang the same old tune as he said “Had Jagan been the CM, you would have gotten Amma Vodi and Vasathi Deevena by now. But in the Chandrababu regime, you got nothing.”

Usually, when a regional party suffers such a blow that questions its existence, the party head assesses what went wrong and acts accordingly. But in the case of Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite the fact that 2 months have passed since the election result, he still appears to be in denial.

Analysts are commenting that Jagan is missing hard facts like the public clearly siding with TDP. “If Jagan really fed delicious pulao, no one would look at biryani, like he is claiming. After so many disasters including the sand policy, liquor policy, Ganja outbreak, land grabs, land titling, personal photo on passbook, and countless others, Jagan still not comprehending the reason behind his defeat is staggering” a seasoned analyst told Gulte.

The longer Jagan stays in denial of what’s happened in AP, the more damage YCP will have to take, This is evident with the fact that the party is passing days by picking one random incident a day and rubbing it as a political murder. There is no clear anti-incumbency agenda that is being driven which will only play into TDP+ government’s hands as the days pass by.

Tags ANdhra Pradesh Jagan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯