Ambati Says 6 Gunmen For Devansh, AP Police Respond

Andhra Pradesh politics occasionally take an ugly swing as the names of family members are brought in by certain individuals to sling mud at their opponents. This was observed with Ambati Rambabu last afternoon as he made baseless allegations on Chandrababu’s grandson Nara Devansh.

Reacting to Nara Lokesh’s recent comment about Jagan’s desperate calls for added security, Ambati brought up Devansh’s name out of context.

“It came to my notice that this Nara Devansh has six gunmen around him for security. What qualification does he have for such a privilege? Lokesh himself is relevant in politics only because of his father. In that case why were six gunmen allocated to Devansh who is still a kid? Ambati said in a media meet.

However, Andhra Pradesh police wing was quick to react on this sensitive topic where Rambabu brought up Devansh’s name.

The department stated that the allegations made by Rambabu are completely baseless and confirmed that no state provided security was availed by Devansh.

Ambati critiquing and bringing Lokesh and Chandrababu’s name is one thing, because they’re active in politics. But taking young kid Devansh’s name just for the sake of counter active politics is hitting below the belt.

Tags Ambati Rambabu Devansh

