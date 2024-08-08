No More Jagan Stone & Photos, Cabinet Approved

The self-fascination of former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reached its pinnacle point towards the end of his tenure. This is to be understood if we look at the fact that Jagan had his face imprinted on the Pattadhar passbook and also boundary stones that were issued to landowners.

The previous government spent a shade over Rs 22 crores on printing Jagan’s photos on the new Pattadhar passbooks and the specially curated boundary stones.

However, this agonizingly strange tradition has finally been halted by the new TDP+ government. The newly chaired cabinet meeting decided to scrap the image-printing exercise.

The new government has decided to print new passbooks only with AP Rajamudra(State emblem) imprinted on them and not the CM’s photo. Also, the boundary stones that had Jagan’s photo on them will no longer be in circulation in Andhra Pradesh.

While Jagan hoped to have his mark on the lands that belonged to the common public by having his photos imprinted on documents, this was outrightly rejected by the public. The new government is vary of the situation and acted accordingly.

