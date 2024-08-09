Viral Video: Chandrababu Chindesthe

On the occasion of Tribal’s Day today, CM Chandrababu Naidu visited the agency region and he seemed fairly spirited about the same. Babu interacted with Girijans and other ST community groups that turned up to the event.

Interestingly, there were a few pleasantly surprising sights at the event today as CM Chandrababu got on the floor to become one of the Girijans.

Babu is seen energetically dancing along with Girijans to their traditional tunes. This sight pleasantly surprised everyone who was watching. Babu, who is usually serious about his job and looks like a man on a mission, took a relaxing plunge and spent some gala time with the tribals.

Not just that, Babu even rang a traditional instrument belonging to the scheduled tribes. He even procured the coffee and honey products that were brought to him by the tribals.

The visuals of Babu dancing along with girijans and then operating a traditional tribal instrument have started to catch the attention on social media.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯