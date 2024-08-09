Jagan Slipped Into Self Destruction Mode?

Prior to the 2024 election result, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was seen as a man with a warrior spirit. This needs to be acknowledged by one and all as he single-handedly led YCP to win 151 MLA seats in the 2019 election and put TDP at bay.

But after the utter debacle in the 2024 election, where YCP secured just 11 seats and Jagan couldn’t even become the opposition leader, he has slipped into self-destruction mode, it appears. All the warrior hype surrounding him has started to evade gradually.

Jagan is mostly confining himself to his Palace in Yelahanka, Bengaluru and coming to Andhra Pradesh only occasionally. It has reached a point where Jagan is coming to AP only if there is a murder or a political incident in AP, where he comes, greets the family and heads back to Bengaluru again.

On top of that, Jagan is fighting petty battles in court by demanding additional security, appealing for opposition leader status, and other perks. After getting just 11 MLA seats, fighting for opposition leader status and subsequent added security is making Jagan look weak and vulnerable.

Had Jagan really put on a warrior spirit and stayed back in AP and stayed with the public despite the staggering defeat, he might have garnered goodwill of the public. But he took a completely different path as he started fighting for additional security and opposition leader status, neither of which have any public connection nor add any public value to Jagan.

Over the last five years, YCP lauded Jagan as a warrior and he really did seem to be one as well. However, with these petty legal battles and vague protests in Delhi, Jagan is turning out to be a very ordinary politician. He appears to be still in denial of this year’s result as he is still in doubt so as to how people forgot his welfare schemes and volunteer program.

At this rate, Jagan’s own self-doubt might prove to be a bigger battle for him than facing Chandrababu Naidu, who is anyway solely bothered on building Amaravati and developing AP.

