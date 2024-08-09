‘Kavitha Lost 11 Kilos, Will Get Bail Next Week’

It has been well over 4 months since KCR’s daughter Kavitha had been arrested in the Delhi liquor scam case. She had been serving remand jail time in Tihar jail while constantly attempting to secure bail in the liquor case.

Sadly for Kavitha, all of her attempts to get bail were turned down by the court. However, KTR seemed fairly optimistic about securing bail for his sister as early as next week.

In his media briefing today, KTR spoke about Kavitha’s condition and revealed that she’s not doing very well.

“Kavitha has lost 11 kilos till now after being remanded in jail. She is suffering from a sickness and she needs to be let out. Her bail processing is being done now and she will be out on bail next week” KTR revealed.

KTR’s comment coincides with the Supreme Court granting bail to the main suspect in the case, Manish Sisodia today. He has been let out on bail after nearly 17 months. Going by KTR’s comment, it should be a matter of time before Kavitha who is also arrested in the same case would be set free.

But for now, the court hasn’t yet approved the bail petition filed by Kavitha’s lawyers.

Tags Kavitha

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯