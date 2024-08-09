What’s Special About Those Two Who Met Babu?

Telugu Desam Party has a rich tradition where the party hierarchy always remembers those who work hard for the party and reward them in the right measure. This is one of the reasons why the Chandrababu-led party is still relevant even after 4 decades while other regional parties face existential crisis even after a single loss.

Coming to the point now, Babu has again reinstated his humble mechanism as he specially invited two commoners to the secretariat yesterday.

The two commoners named Durga Devi and Nagaraju aren’t any financial bigshots or business magnets. They are as commoners as any of us and come from humble backgrounds. But the common point between them is their love for Chandrababu.

Durga Devi is the lady who almost fell in front of the police vehicles when Babu was arrested later last year and was being shifted to Rajahmundry. She is a hardcore Babu supporter and tries to attend every meeting of his in her vicinity.

Then there is Nagaraju who doesn’t even own a vehicle but yet tries to reach every public meeting of Chandrababu through a bus. He is a constant presence at the TDP head office as well.

Both Durga Devi and Nagaraju were stationed at the Rajahmundry central jail when Babu was arrested and stayed there for many days, waiting for their beloved leader’s release.

Apparently, CM Babu got to know about the love and admiration of these two commoners and felt it would be right to meet and greet them. That’s exactly what he did yesterday as he invited them to the secretariat and spent some time with them, thus creating a memory of a lifetime for these two hardcore followers of his.

Tags TDP

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯