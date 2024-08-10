What Now! Nagababu Launches N Media

In what could be considered its most important electoral exercise till date, JanaSena passed the 2024 elections test with flying colours. The party secured 21/21 seats, thus replenishing its resources to the fullest.

In an interesting move that precedes the electoral win, Pawan’s brother Nagababu has taken an interesting plunge as he has launched N Media Entertainments.

This is a media tabloid that will be operated by Nagababu and his team has unveiled the logo of the outlet now.

Nagababu had always been very vocal about Pawan’s political moves. In fact, he was supposed to contest on JSP ticket in this year’s election but had to back out in the end due to the last permutations and combinations.

But considering Nagababu’s vocal nature, it was expected that he would do something proactive once TDP+ came to power. Likewise, he has decided to launch his media outlet.

For a long time now, the JSP supporter base and mega fans have been distort about not having a media tabloid that works entirely in their favour. This void is going to be filled by Nagababu’s N Media which could turn mainstream soon.

Up until now, both the leading parties in AP, TDP and Sakshi had affiliated media houses and now, JSP joins the list with N Media. We could expect Nagababu to go super aggressive on Jagan’s YCP through this media outlet.

