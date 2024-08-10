Most Trolled Video: Jagan’s Mama Explains EVM Tampering

One of the takeaways from YCP’s counteractive approach after the historic defeat in the 2024 elections is that the party hasn’t one bit comprehended the public’s mandate. This is easily understood if we simply look at the shambolic comment made by Jagan’s own Mama.

Jagan’s own Mama Ravindranath Reddy(brother of YS Vijayamma) strung together a theory on EVM tampering and this video is now getting wildly trolled on social media.

“EVM tampering happened in this year’s elections and that is for certain” Ravindranath Reddy said. When asked about the degree of this operation, he replied “in some constituencies they added 15% votes and in others they added 18%. But the hard fact is that they added votes to ensure NDA wins the election.”

The ex MLA from Kamalapuram said the chips inside the EVM were programmed in such a way that NDA candidates win almost all the seats in AP. “Wherever MLA and MP elections are held together, this EVM programming happened.”

Do you wanna Learn chip programming ….?



Contact : Senior hacker .., Ravindranath reddy B/o Y S Vijayalakshmi…..Kamalapuram Ex.MLA



Specialised in :

Samsung Chip

iPhone chip

Banana Chip

Bangaladumpa chip pic.twitter.com/66Hcyb8cn0 — S (@Shakuni_69) August 9, 2024

To strengthen his point, the ex MLA said “In the last two months of Jagan’s tenure, no one listened to him as the election code was in effect. This is when the programming might have happened.”

There are now countless trolls on this video. A X user commented “Jagan won 2019 with the same EVMs then will Ravindra Reddy agree that Jagan also won through programming?”

Another hilarious comment read “Do you wanna Learn chip programming ….? Contact : Senior hacker, Ravindranath reddy B/o Y S Vijayalakshmi…..Kamalapuram Ex.MLA Specialised in : Samsung Chip, iPhone chip, Banana Chip, Bangaladumpa chip.”

Jagan’s Mama has quickly become the center point of trolls on social media as he started to face the heat for his peculiar statement.

