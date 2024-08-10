YCP Wiped Away In Eluru?

In a shocking development, one of Jagan’s most trusted associates and ex MLA from Eluru, Alla Nani quit YSR Congress. He ruled the roost for YCP in Eluru over the last decade or so and even held the deputy CM post as he was always in Jagan’s good books. But the impact of the 2024 debacle was such that Alla Nani decided to step away from YCP and active politics in general.

Alla Nani’s departure comes with its own set of apprehensions and hurdles for YCP in Eluru as the party doesn’t even have a firm candidate here henceforth.

MRD Balaram who was a strong leader for YCP in Eluru quit the party before the 2024 election as he didn’t like Alla Nani’s method of operations. Eluru town YCP president Boddani Srinivas has also quit the party after the election.

There were complaints that Alla Nani was enforcing monopoly approach in Eluru and threatened who didn’t follow his orders. This resulted in local cadres and tier-2 leaders quitting the party even before the election.

While Jagan might have hoped to at least keep ahold of Alla Nani to run the operations in Eluru, shockingly, he too has left the party.

The departure of Nani, who has been with the YS family for over two decades would essentially mean that the YCP bank in Eluru is pretty much wiped out. Jagan doesn’t just have to find a worthy MLA candidate, he will also have to bring in local leadership which would keep the party relevant here for the next five years which is not going to be an easy task.

