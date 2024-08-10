Jagan Stones – Babu In Dilema?

One of the fascinations of ex CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was to have his photo imprinted on Pattadhar passbooks that were issued to landowners in Andhra Pradesh. Not stopping there, Jagan went on to have his face imprinted on the survey stones which were supposed to be planted to mark the boundaries of rural lands which were resurveyed in Jagan’s regime.

Now, thanks to Jagan, these stones have brought a new headache to CM Chandrababu who is scratching his head on what to do with these survey stones that were procured by Jagan.

The issue here is that these aren’t any normal stones either. These high quality granite stones were procured in 2022 and they cost the state government a whopping Rs 350 crore. Despite Chandrababu’s protests back in 2022 about having Jagan’s photo on survey stones, the YCP government went ahead with it and burnt a hole in the state’s pocket.

While Jagan’s plan was to have his face on the survey stones, thinking he would become the CM again, that didn’t happen, and the new TDP+ government is in power now. Subsequently, CM Babu is not sure about what to do with these granite stones.

These stones can’t be used by the new government as they have Jagan’s imprint on them and at the same time they can’t be thrown away as they have cost the state exchequer a whopping Rs 350 crore.

Apparently, a few ministers in the new government are suggesting to use these granite stones to lay the foundations for temples and schools. However using such super costly stones for foundation works is a waste of resources, opine the government thinktank.

In the end, Jagan’s desire to have his mark on survey stones has not just cost the state Rs 350 crore, but also put the new government at loggerheads on what to do with the material. This is a strange and peculiar situation.

Tags Chandrababu Jagan

