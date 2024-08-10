Eenadu’s 50-year Journey: Dedicated To People’s Welfare

From the content-rich black and white editions to the colourful and attractive broadsheets, Telugu daily Eenadu made an illustrious journey in the last 50 years. On the occasion of the golden jubilee of Telugu newspaper Eenadu, the Ushodaya Group hosted a special event commemorating the moment.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and several others, including former RBI governors, politicians and economists congratulated the newspaper for the achievement.

Launched on August 10 in 1974 at Seethammadhara in Vizag, Eenadu had a humble beginning. Gradually, Eenadu Group former chairman Late Ch. Ramoji Rao could establish the ‘connect’ with the public and began delivering content what they wanted and about which they wished to gain knowledge.

Ramoji Rao’s determination to deliver newspaper to the doorstep even before the sun rose led to the launch and strengthening of Eenadu network in the Telugu states. Through the newspaper, Ramoji Rao always tried to remain relevant to the public by making several changes in the editions.

Standing by the people’s side and fighting against the authorities to protect public rights, Eenadu struck the right chord in their heart.

Undeniably, Eenadu has carved a niche for itself in the Telugu people’s heart.

By publishing the district editions, Eenadu could lay inroads into even the remotest places in the state. The efficient marketing and editorial wings of the newspaper helped the newspaper beat others in the race. Apart from being published in all the districts in both the Telugu states, Eenadu also prints state editions of Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. The local news of these states is published in Telugu for the convenience of Telugus living in those states.

Eenadu always strived to remain innovative and at the same time, relevant to the public, not compromising on the veracity of the reports. With a circulation of nearly 1,223,862, Eenadu is ranked at the 7th place among daily newspapers in India.

Eenadu stood strong on the pillars of credibility, people’s benefit, honesty and truth. It sustained these values in its reports and never failed to question the authorities that tried to oppress or suppress the people’s right to question.

Eenadu had always tried to advocate and highlight the pride of Telugus and for the same reason stood by the TDP since its inception in 1982 by founder and former actor late NT Rama Rao.

Eenadu can proudly claim to the frontrunner in publishing a special women’s section Vasundhara on its pages. Apart from beauty and cookery tips, the publication also tried to empower women by educating them on legal aspects and also self-employment. In fact, publishing the women’s section Vasundhara in a colourful and attractive manner was an audacious decision during that time. Eenadu is the first newspaper in the country to cater some space to women exclusively.

The newspaper also publishes study material in Telugu for UPSC aspirants, which provides encouragement to ambitious youth.

The other publications of Ushodaya Enterprises, the parent company of Eenadu, include Annadaata for farmers, Telugu Velugu, specially associated with upholding the prominence and importance of Telugu as a language.

During the YCP rule, Annadaata was forced to terminate its publication as it ran into losses due to the vindictive politics.

The Sunday magazine, Eenadu Aadivaram, is a major attraction which many senior citizens and even homemakers wait for the whole week. The interesting snippets and behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with celebrities resonate with the people confined between the four walls. The weekly story and word puzzle at the end of the magazine also has many readers.

Eenadu has another feather in its cap as many NRTs refer to its online edition to keep themselves abreast with the happenings in their native states. It is the most trusted source of information for Telugus living abroad.

Wish Eenadu and other publications from Ushodaya Enterprises get more involved with the people and continue their journey for many more years.

