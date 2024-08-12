NRI Congress Sympathizers Question Revanth’s US Pact

Political parties are used to trading barbs against each other. In an unusual turn of events, Congress sympathisers levelled allegations against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy raising doubts about the agreements the Telangana government has undergone with select companies during his US tour.

Members of the Friends of Congress-USA directly shot off a public missive to none other than the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi which is creating flurry in the political atmosphere.

The NRIs even posted the letter on their Facebook posts, leading to more suspicion on Revanth’s US tour.

Revanth Reddy inked a pact with Swacch Bio, in which his brother Jagadeeswar Reddy is a partner, that it would invest nearly Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana. Congress sympathisers are wondering how could a company floated just a fortnight ago mobilise such a huge amount overseas. Significantly, the company does not have at least a website of its own.

The Congress sympathisers also raised doubts on Anumula Tirupati Reddy, another brother of Revanth Reddy, who launched Urban Prism Infra, just a couple of months ago.

They urged Rahul Gandhi to initiate a probe into the transactions of both the companies. The NRIs also faulted industries department former chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, finance department chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao, for being partners in the pacts.

Jayesh Ranjan and Ramakrishna Rao also released videos stating that the pacts and investments during Revanth Reddy’s tour are genuine.

Now, it has to be seen how the Congress high command would respond to these allegations.

