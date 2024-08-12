NDA Gaining In Rajya Sabha: Danger Bells For Jagan

After the historically shambolic performance in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh election, YCP found solace in the fact that the party had 11 Rajyasabha MPs. Vijayasai Reddy openly claimed that BJP must note that they need YCP’s help in the upper house to pass their bills.

YCP wasn’t just bluffing about this majority in the Rajya Sabha as they even exhibited their strength. The 11 MPs held by the party recently rejected the WAQF Bill presented by the NDA, which implied that Jagan had taken an anti-NDA stance after being in good terms with them for 5 years.

However, this leverage held by YCP in the upper house is set to be nullified very soon with the NDA looking set to gain the numbers.

In total, there are 245 seats in the Rajya Sabha. Of this, 4 seats from Jammu Kashmir are void due to the fact that the election wasn’t held there.

Of the 241 seats, 12 got vacated recently, meaning the current count is 229.

Of the 229 seats, NDA has 111 on their side while INDIA has 84. YCP’s 11 and BJD’s 8 are neutral. This meant that NDA occasionally needs YCP’s 11 seats to pass their bills. However, this situation is going to change big time now.

Coming to the 12 Rajya Sabha seats that are vacant, the election will be held in September. Given the permutations, NDA looks set to claim 11 out of the 12 seats.

Once NDA claims 11 seats, their tally will go up to 122 which is enough to pass the bill in the upper house with a total attendance of 241. So, once NDA gains the desired strength in the upper house after the election in September, whatever leverage that YCP was proudly flaunting will mean dead rubber.

While YCP might have thought of soft managing NDA by using these RS MPs, this advantage is going to get evaporated with the NDA gaining the requisite numbers. These really are danger bells for YCP as they will henceforth have no prospects in the upper house either.

