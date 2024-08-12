Revanth Reddy wraps US Trip: Numbers Inside

The chief minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy went on his first investment-oriented trip to the USA earlier this month and he has wrapped up the same now.

As projected earlier, Revanth held in the vicinity of 50 meetings with top tech and business executives in this trip and invited investments to Telangana.

Reportedly, MOUs amounting to Rs 31,000 crore investments in Telangana were signed with top companies in this trip. If this goes through, over 30,000 jobs will be created in Telangana in the due course.

Revanth reportedly held several roundtable discussions in this trip, which helped him reach the wider consensus and get a bird’s eye perspective of the market capitalisation.

Now that the U.S. trip has been wrapped up, Revanth is flying to South Korea today, where he would be meeting several automobile giants, with the most prominent being Hyundai. These meetings will be to invite auto investments to the state.

