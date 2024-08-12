World Bank Meets CM Babu: What’s Next?

The central government had earlier announced that the Andhra Pradesh government would be getting a financial aid of Rs 15,000 crore through multilateral agencies.

Just days after this announcement was made, there is substantial progress as the representatives of the World Bank met CM Babu today.

A 4-member delegation of World Bank met Babu and the members of the Capital Region Development Authority.

This could be an integral part of the financial aid that is bound to be provided to Andhra Pradesh government for the capital of the state, Amaravati.

Babu’s credibility and his vision for Amaravati is going to be playing a key role in the materialisation of the disbursement of the financial aid for the state.

Once this aid is secured, the Chandrababu government could put in some big steps towards the development of the capital region. The fact that the representatives of the World Bank met Babu cements substantial progress in this matter.

Babu getting to work so very quickly by bringing in the representatives of the World Bank is being touted to be a testament of his hard work and the grit to resurrect the Amaravati dream.

Tags Chandrababu Naidu

