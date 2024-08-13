ACB raids on former YCP minister Jogi Ramesh

Out of power, many YSR Congress party ministers and MLAs are facing the fear of arrest for the atrocities and irregularities committed in the last five years when their leader Jagan Mohan Reddy was at the helm of affairs in Andhra Pradesh. Among many such politicians, former minister of housing Jogi Ramesh is the one who is facing two cases – one relating to scam in Agrigold lands and the second is pertaining to attack on TDP office.

As per the latest reports, ACB sleuths have raised Ramesh’s house in Ibrahim Patnam today morning and verifying various records and documents in connection with the alleged fraud in Agrigold lands. Ramesh is one of the prime accused in this issue and a complaint was lodged by Agrigold authorities a few days back.

The allegation is that Jogi Ramesh, while serving as Housing Minister, used his power and illegally acquired the lands of Agrigold company which were under the seize of CID and sold them to others for Crores. Reports suggest that Ramesh and his family members are involved in this scam. They have sold the properties to other after constructing plots in these lands.

Last month, Jogi Ramesh expressed fear over his arrest in cases relating to Agrigold and vandalising TDP office. He approached the state High Court for grant of Anticipatory bail. He represented Pedana constituency from 2019-2024. This year, he was shifted to Penamuluru segment where he was defeated by a huge margin of 59,000 votes by TDP’s Bode Prasad.

