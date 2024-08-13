Nadi Roadu Meeda Uri Vesukunta, Jogi Ramesh Says

Former minister in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet, Jogi Ramesh has started to face the music for his earlier actions. The ACB officials came knocking on his doors today over Agrigold land grab cases with the allegation that Ramesh and his men illicitly sold seized lands to other entities for money. In this case, Jogi Ramesh’s son, Jogi Rajiv has been arrested by the ACB

When asked to comment on this matter, Jogi Ramesh made a set of interesting comments.

“If you find anything wrong, arrest me and prosecute me. But why are you going after my son Rajiv who studied in the USA and is a job-holder at Deloitte? If it is proven that I did something wrong, I will readily hang myself to death.” Jogi Ramesh commented. Well, his exact words were “Vijayawada nadi roadu meeda uri vesukunta” as he appeared to fiercely contradict the ACB raid.

This has quickly become a popular trend in YCP for their leaders to protect their sons. Earlier, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s son, Mohit Reddy was arrested in an attempt to murder case. Bhaskar Reddy too tried to protect his son by saying his son studied in USA and means no harm to anyone. Getting caught in attempt to murder cases, and land grab cases, and later playing the “Studied in USA” track has become a norm for certain YCP bigwigs these days.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯