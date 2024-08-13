Jagan Says Red Book, Lokesh Trolls With ’11’

Prior to the election, several YCP leaders and MLA candidates made fun of Lokesh’s Red Book. While Lokesh warned YCP affiliated police officers and administrative officers of legal consequences by noting their names in the red book, YCP tried to downplay the same by saying no one is scared of this book and Lokesh’s bluff.

However, cut to the scene after the election, Lokesh’s Red Book has become the center of discussion. In fact, every time Jagan Mohan Reddy visits Andhra Pradesh from Bengaluru, he is saying that AP is witnessing Red Book Rajyangam. Even in his latest visit, Jagan said Red Book rule in AP has meant law and order is out of place in the state.

But for a change this time, Nara Lokesh didn’t let go Jagan’s retort go away easily as he fiercely reacted on the same.

“BC individual Subramanyam was killed and door delivered, and Ganja trafficking was at an all-time high, your own Babai’s killers roamed free. The state witnessed all these terrors while you were the CM and you now have the audacity to say law and order is out of place in AP. Don’t you have any shame Jagan.” Lokesh questioned the YCP boss.

Not stopping there, Lokesh trolled Jagan by saying that Jagan’s atrocities and misdeeds were outright rejected by AP public that his party got 11 seats in the election but Jagan still hasn’t learned a lesson. Needless to say, Lokesh didn’t hold back in giving it back to Jagan who has been repeatedly referring to the Red Book after the election.

Tags Lokesh YS Jagan

