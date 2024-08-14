A noble cause begins from tomorrow in AP

If there is one wrong step that was taken by the previous government that even YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would also agree to correct now is the closure of Anna Canteens which used to provide subsidized food to the poor and needy people of Andhra Pradesh at just 5 rupees per meal. The scheme that was started in 2017 with 300 canteens was shuttered down in 2019 by Jagan’s government.

Reopening the Anna Canteens was one of the key promises made by Chandrababu Naidu in the election manifesto of NDA. Immediately after taking charge as Chief Minister in June this year, Naidu directed officials revive this noble cause on war-footing basis. Accordingly, the stage is set for the resumption of Anna Canteens from this Independence Day.

In the first phase, nearly 100 Anna Canteens will be reopened to serve three meals a day and necessary arrangements have been made by the authorities concerned. Chandrababu will inaugurate the first Anna Canteen in Gudivada district and this will be followed by opening of canteens in different places by MLAs and Ministers all over the state. Except in Uttarandhra where MLC elections are due on August 30th, all places will have Anna Canteens open for public from August 16th.

Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena supremo Pawan Kalyan will open Anna Canteen in Kakinada district. Canteens would come up in 33 municipalities and municipal corporations across the state. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development ministry had finalized the list of the places where the Anna Canteens would come up. Minister P Narayana held a series of meetings with the officials and finalized the places to build the Anna Canteens.



