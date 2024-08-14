Jagananna Layouts Under Vigilance: What Next?

Many of the complaints that Chandrababu, Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan are getting through the Praja Darbar program are related to the fraudulent activities in the housing scheme implemented by the previous YCP government. Several of these complaints claim that the public representatives in the previous government used to illicitly grab private lands in the name of housing development.

CM Chandrababu is reportedly enraged by this matter and the issue is so very serious that the vigilance department has been ordered to look into the transactions and acquisitions done through the housing scheme.

The situation is so protuberant even in Jagan’s own Pulivendula that an investigation has been commissioned to identify the mishandling of the housing program. If the investigation finds defaults done by the YCP government in Pulivendula, then it could get really embarrassing for Jagan Mohan Reddy in his hometown.

It is being reported that the entire housing program implemented by YCP was flawed. Every step including land surveying, acquisition, excavation, and construction is said to have been corrupted by the local YCP leaders.

With the CM and deputy CM receiving so many complaints about the nature of the program, it should be a matter of time before a full fledged investigation is launched by CID or ACB on this matter. There are reports that CM Babu is also stunned by the number of complaints that are being raised on this matter and he commissioned a stern investigation by the vigilance department.

