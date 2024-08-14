Nenu Adbuthamga Paripaalinchaanu – YS Jagan

YSR Congress president and Pulivendula MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had been occasionally touring Andhra Pradesh after the electoral debacle this year. He has been spending most of his time at the swanky house in Bengaluru. Incidentally, Jagan interacted with YCP cadre today and he made a set of interesting comments.

About the Vizag MLC win(Botsa Satyanarayana), Jagan made a proud statement. “Chandrababu Naidu is scared of the YCP cadre so that is why he backed away from contesting the MLC elections. This TDP+ government, in just two months has backed a lot of public outrage for stepping back on pre-poll promises”.

Not stopping there, Jagan went on and on about his own administration. “Had Jagan been the CM now, Amma Vodi would have happened, Raithu Bharosa would have happened, Vahan Mitra would have happened and other schemes would have happened”.

“Nenu adbhuthamga paripaalinchanu” Jagan said as he rolled back to the days when he was AP CM. This directly contradicts the fact that Jagan’s YCP got confined to 11 seats in the election which wouldn’t have happened had he really delivered good governance that he claimed today. “I cleared many loans taken by Chandrababu and delivered grade A governance even during Covid crisis” Jagan concluded.

