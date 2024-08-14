Variety Punishment To YCP-Aligned IPS Officers

Several IPS officers, who earned the reputation of being YCP loyalists by arresting and harassing several TDP leaders during the YSRC rule, have been stripped of their posts and are waiting for posting.

Over 16 officers are now waiting for posting and have been instructed to attend the office of the DGP, Andhra Pradesh, regularly at 10 am and sign in the attendance register available at the officers’ waiting room.

The officers have also been instructed to sign in the attendance register before leaving the office after office hours without fail. They have also been asked to be readily available to attend to any urgent work assigned by the DGP.

All the 16 officers, who once held key positions in the YCP government, have been kept in waiting which is akin to demotion, under the TDP government’s rule.

The officers kept in waiting include PSR Anjaneyulu, former Additional DGP (Intelligence), Kolli Raghurami Reddy, chief of SIT, who arrested Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Case.

Kolli was stripped of all posts and directed to report in police headquarters.

Other officers kept in waiting include PV Sunil Kumar, N. Sanjay, Kanthi Rana Tata, G. Pala Raju, Y. Ravi Shankar Reddy, K. Raghuveera Reddy — those who arrested many other TDP leaders, registered cases against them.

