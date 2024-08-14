Hyd Real Estate Falling Due To Babu? Revanth Responds

Last week, TDP MLA Raghu Rama Krishna Raju made a bold claim about the real estate markets in Hyderabad and Amaravati. His exact words were “With Chandrababu’s resurgence in AP, Amaravati has regained lost sheen. Amaravati real estate is booming with Hyderabad is losing 10-15% of its sheen.”

This comment from RRR created a huge discussion on social media and it garnered a lot of attention. The gravity of this matter is so important that CM Revanth Reddy himself has commented on this today.

“It has come to my notice that there is a certain talk going around that Chandrababu coming to power in AP will mean Amaravati is going to beat Hyderabad. But my vision and aim is so farsighted that I want Telangana to be a trillion-dollar economy. Hyderabad is a world class city with grade A prospects, we don’t compare ourselves with any neighboring states or counties, we compete with world-class cities.” Revanth said.

