Sharmila Claims Jagan Will Never Be CM Again

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has faced intense criticism from his sister Sharmila in the recent election. Sharmila’s impact was significant, contributing to Jagan’s YCP losing 7 out of 10 seats in the Kadapa segment this year. While many expected Sharmila to fade from the political scene after the election, she has remained active and vocal.

Sharmila has now made a bold statement, confidently claiming that Jagan will never become Chief Minister again.

“Jagan’s tenure as CM has been marked by five years of gross misrule. He has burdened Andhra Pradesh with ₹10 lakh crore in debt in exchange for negligible welfare and development. This gross misuse of power will never be forgiven by the people of Andhra Pradesh. Jagan will never become CM again in his lifetime,” Sharmila said.

Regarding rumors about Jagan merging YCP with Congress, Sharmila remarked, “A small stream is bound to merge into the ocean. I would be happy if Jagan merges his party back into Congress.”

This is a stark contrast to 2019, when Sharmila walked the length of Andhra Pradesh to help make her brother Jagan the Chief Minister. Her current statements highlight the strained relationship between the siblings and the dramatic shift in her stance over the past five years.

