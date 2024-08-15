Nara Bhuvaneshwari Gives Back To Society

The stage is set for the reopening of Anna Canteens in Andhra Pradesh. On the eve of Independence Day, Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu will flag off this noble initiative which offers three meals a day at a paltry price of 5 rupees per session to the poor and needy people across the state.

Nearly 100 Canteens will be opened in the first phase after 5 years since the previous government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy scrapped this popular scheme without any reason. Naidu promised to launch the scheme after coming to power during his election campaign and immediately passed necessary orders to relaunch the canteens after taking oath in June.

Ahead of the launch, Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari donated 1 Crore rupees to Anna Canteens through NTR Trust headed by her. She said her father NTR always strived for the poor to provide food, shelter and clothes to them and the concept of Anna Canteens was inspired from his service to the poor.

Bhuvaneshwari handed over the cheque to Municipal Minister Ponguru Narayana on Wednesday evening.

While announcing the resumption of this scheme immediately after coming to power, Naidu appealed to everyone to contribute for Anna Canteens during their special occasions as they can serve the poor indirectly. Nara Bhuvaneshwari, who has been actively involving in political events since last year, made the first contribution to Anna Canteens.

Chandrababu Naidu will open the first Anna Canteen in Gudivada today evening and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan will inaugurate one in Kakinada.

Tags Anna Canteens Nara Bhuvaneshwari

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯