Not Going Back On Red Book, Lokesh Clarifies

Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh gave clarity about the ‘Red Book’ which the party maintained to jot down the misrule and atrocities of the previous YCP government.

He said that action against Jogi Rajeev, son of former minister Jogi Ramesh, was initiated basing on the jottings in the ‘Red Book’.

Lokesh said that Rajeev got prepared fake documents of Agrigold lands and then transferred the same in his name. Then he sold the same lands and made money.

There are many victims of Agrigold lands suffering even now. Should not be action initiated action such a person even after he tried to cheat the public, Lokesh asked.

All the guilty who had violated rules and caused trouble to the public and TDP, Jana Sena, BJP functionaries will not be spared. Action will be taken against them, Lokesh iterated.

Further, he said that action will be initiated against all the YCP leaders in connection with irregularities in liquor policy, sand mining. Should not the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena coalition take action people who duped the public, he asked.

“During the hustings, I showed the ‘Red Book’ to the public and told them action would be initiated against the guilty. They also had been clear and hence, gave the huge mandate to help us initiate action against all the culprits,” he said.

The ‘Red Book’ is one among the many factors which led to the TDP coalition acquiring a huge mandate in the recently held Assembly elections.

All those who violated the law will be punished, Nara Lokesh affirmed.

Tags Red Book

