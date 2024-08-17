What’s The Story Behind Memo For 16 IPS Officers?

For the unversed, the DGP of Andhra Pradesh Tirumala Rao issued a memo to 16 IPS officers, mandating them to report to his office every morning and leave only in the evening. Their in time(10 AM) and out time must be logged in the register, according to this memo.

Though it’s not new for a new government to put suspecting IPS officers on the bench, this is the first time a DGP has ordered as many as 16 IPS officers to report to his office every day and sign the register. Wonder what could be the reason behind this? Here’s the story.

The inside talk is that all these 16 IPS officers are no regular officers. The TDP+ government and the DGP have identified that these officers had aligned with YCP when it was in power and they filed cases on opposition leaders then. They are suspected of intentionally oppressing TDP and Janasena when they were in opposition.

Not just that, it is also suspected that these 16 officers, while they were put on the waiting list, they allegedly got in touch with YCP leaders who are named in liquor, sand, mining scams and assessed ways to nullify these cases through loopholes.

The hearsay is that the DGP office got this information through the Intelligence and Vigilante system and that’s why these 16 officers were ordered to report to the DGP office everyday.

On top of that, these officers are not permitted to leave the Vijayawada and Mangalagiri jurisdiction. They have to come to the DGP’s office in the morning and leave in the evening while recording the punching times in the register. This is the first time something of this sort is happening.

Tags ANdhra Pradesh

