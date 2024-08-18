AP Liquor Scam- Vasudeva Reddy Arrested

One of the many complaints about the previous YSR Congress government is the humongous liquor scam and with the onset of the TDP government, this alleged scam appears to be unearthing.

In a major development with regard to the case, the former MD of AP Beverages Corporation, Vasudeva Reddy has been arrested by the Andhra Pradesh CID with regard to the liquor scam.

Amidst the reports pertaining to illicit filling stations, distilleries, liquor depots, and other aspects of the liquor scam, the arrest of Vasudeva Reddy, a key player in the operation has caught the attention. This arrest and subsequent investigation could potentially unearth staggering details about the liquor operations that happened in AP over the last 5 years.

There are conservative estimates that the YCP government was allegedly involved in a liquor scam amounting to over Rs 60,000 crore. More details regarding this operation could be out in the due course of investigation.

Tags Vasudeva Reddy

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯