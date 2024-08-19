Revanth Reddy Praises ‘Kshatriyas’ of Telugu Cinema

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy heaped praises on Pan-India star Prabhas for making Telugu cinema globally fampus. He attended an event organized by Kshatriya Seva Samiti on Sunday, and highlighted the achievements of the Kshatriya community, especially in Tollywood.

Speaking at the event, Revanth Reddy specifically commended Prabhas for elevating the fame of Telugu cinema to global heights. “Prabhas who did Baahubali brought recognition Telugu cinema. We can not imagine the character without Prabhas,” said Revanth Reddy that the actor’s impact has extended beyond Tollywood and Bollywood..

CM Revanth Reddy also took a moment to remember his connection with the late actor Krishnam Raju, acknowledging the legacy he left behind. He also spoke about the achievements of Ram Gopal Varma, and called him as a dear friend.

On the other side, Revanth also mentioned the political success of the Congress party in the southern states, including Karnataka and Telangana, attributing part of that success to the efforts of Bosuraju, who played a key role in these victories.

