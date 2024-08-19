250 days of Congress govt: Revanth Pass

Over 72 per cent of the people in Telangana expressed satisfaction with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led government. The public is happy that the Congress government is administering the state properly and at the same time, focusing on people’s welfare and development of the state. Over 250 days have passed since the Congress government came to power.

According to a survey conducted by a news service between August 1 and August 10 in nearly 12-20 districts, the people are more happy with the Congress government’s free travel scheme for women in RTC buses. This scheme has evoked overwhelming response from the public. Various other welfare schemes and Revanth’s easy accessibility to the masses have earned him immense respect among the public.

Surprisingly, students and even the unemployed also expressed satisfaction with Revanth’s governance.

Being available to the public and his immediate response to any given situation also earned him brownie points over his predecessor and BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The farm loan waiver scheme also helped in Revanth’s reputation go a notch higher. Revanth is being hailed for being simple, non-controversial, down-to-earth leader.

Congress leaders also hailed the survey report and said that the Congress government earned acclaim for implementing the six guarantees without fail.

They claimed that the Congress was a pro-women and farmers government. They reminded that the free RTC travel and extension of Arogyasri scheme to Rs 10 lakh limit were implemented by the Congress government within a few days of assuming charge. These schemes increased the credibility of the Congress government, they said.

