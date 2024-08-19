Nara Lokesh ushers in Speed of Doing Business

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister and Mangalagiri MLA Nara Lokesh is living up to the high expectations of the people of the state after the formation of NDA government in June this year. He has been striking a good balance as a key leader of the party who is willing to take up the mantle from Chandrababu Naidu in future and also turning out to be as an indispensable asset for the development of the state in the coming days.

As an IT Minister, Lokesh has a challenging task to attract major investments from diverse companies and also to create employment opportunities for jobseekers in the next five years. He is rightly delivering the goods with his commendable approach and innovative ideas so far.

Lokesh has now proposed a new mantra – Speed Of Doing Business which is the next era after Ease of Doing Business. Through this new initiative, Lokesh says the government of Andhra Pradesh will aim to move the fastest to create industrial zones for global manufacturing units which are set up in the state. On Monday, Lokesh met senior delegation the famous Foxconn company led by Mr. V Lee at Amaravati. He expressed happiness about Foxconn’s plans in India to develop more manufacturing facilities across EVs, digital health and electronic components.

Lokesh apprised them about the government’s vision to develop large manufacturing facilities including design and GCC capabilities. He said they will provide all facilities so that Foxconn can develop a ‘manufacturing city’ to create more jobs. “Our government believes that the era of Ease of Doing Business (EODB) is over. Speed of Doing Business (SODB) is the new mantra – and we will aim to move the fastest to create industrial zones for Foxconn and other large global manufacturing firms”, added Lokesh.

By proposing Speed Of Doing Business as a replacement for Ease of Doing Business, Lokesh has ushered in a new change in Andhra Pradesh. Many have appreciated his plan of action and commended his approach for the benefit of the state.

