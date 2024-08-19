Rakhi: Two Different Tales of Jagan and KTR

Today marks the auspicious Rakhi festival which signifies the bonding between brothers and sisters. However, this Rakhi festival day is proving to be rather two completely different tales for two of the main faces of the Telugu states politics – YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

While KTR is unable to celebrate the Rakhi at a personal level, as Kavitha is jailed in the Delhi Liquor policy, Jagan is facing a tricky situation with his sister Sharmila working against him with her own political intentions.

Earlier, KTR shared an emotional message on Kavitha as he wrote “You may not be able to tie Rakhi today But will be with you through thick and thin ❤️”. He shared file pics of Kavitha tying him a Rakhi. This post had an emotional connect.

As for Jagan, the strained relationship with Sharmila who separated from him and is now heading AP Congress, is in no mindset to get back with him. The split in the YS family means that Jagan and Sharmila are loggerheads.

With these two cases, we can clearly see how political ambitions of leaders can drive them down different paths, to the extent that they can’t even celebrate Rakhi with their siblings.

