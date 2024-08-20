IIIT-Hyderabad: Naidu’s brainchild bears fruit

IIIT-Hyderabad is continuing to surge ahead of even the IITs in the country. In the academic year 2022-23 too, IIIT-Hyderabad stood top in the median annual salary beating even prestigious IIT-Bombay, Delhi and Madras. IIIT- Gachibowli is followed by IIT-Kharagpur with its students drawing Rs 24 lakh per annum.

This proves that the efforts of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu are bearing fruit. Naidu had been instrumental in establishing the IIIT in Hyderabad and also its efficient functioning. IIIT-Hyderabad, the TDP chief’s brainchild, is successful in providing IIT-standard education to all youth, irrespective of their financial condition. This initiative by Naidu helped students of poor and middle-class categories are also able to get access to quality education.

Telugus said they were happy about the performance of IIIT-Hyderabad while many others were praises for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for having taken steps to launch the premier institution in the state. IIIT-Hyderabad is considered to be the luckiest.

While the median annual salary of B.Tech students passing out from IITs in 2022-23 stood at Rs 24 lakh, that of the IIIT-Hyderabad Gachibowli was recorded as Rs 30.30 lakh.

Recently, the NIRF also released the rankings for various educational institutions across the country. The rankings also mentioned about the percentage of campus placements, pay package, people who went abroad for higher education.

Of the nearly 1,463 colleges vying for the top NIRF ranking, IIIT-Hyderabad is among the Top 100 colleges announced by the Centre.

Of the 154 who excelled in the four-year B.Tech course offered at the Gachibowli IIIT, 140 were chosen during the campus placements. Seventy of them draw more than Rs 30.30 lakh per annum, 14 of them had opted for higher studies.

What is median annual salary?

Usually, colleges declare the average of the salaries drawn by their students as the annual salary. If there are 100 students who secured job, the salary offered to them is added to each other and the total is divided by 100 to get the average salary.

Experts felt that this method of calculation was having errors and that it was not reflecting the real condition of the salaries being drawn by their students.

Hence, it has been decided that the student/students who draw the medium salary is being declared as median annual salary.

For example, if five students draw Rs 50 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, Rs 18 lakh, Rs 15 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, then Rs 18 lakh is considered as the median annual salary. This means that of those chosen for the jobs, half of them are drawing more than Rs 18 lakh as their annual salary.

Overall, Naidu’s efforts in improving the living conditions of the youth is proving to be exemplary.

