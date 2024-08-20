Journalists hit back at Venu Swamy and his Wife

Popular astrologer Venu Swamy stirred up a huge controversy a few days ago when he predicted that Naga Chaitanya and his soon-to-be wife Sobhita Dhulipala, who were just engaged, will part ways in a couple of years. His unwarranted statements received huge backlash from all quarters and triggered several debates all over. He immediately apologized and vowed not to make any such predictions in future.

Recently TV5 Murthy run an explosive show against Venu Swamy and his wrongdoings. After this debate socialmedia trolls intensified on Venu Swamy. The issue has now taken a dramatic turn as Venu Swamy and his wife Veena Sravani made shocking allegations that noted journalist Murthy of TV5 blackmailed them and demanded 5 Crores. The duo released a video on Monday evening in which Venu Swamy alleged that Murthy has been targeting him since 2017 to damage his image and popularity. He said Murthy humiliated him through repeated negative shows against his predictions. Both Venu and his wife said they are going to commit suicide out of shame.

In the video, they inserted an audio clip in which journalist Amar was talking to a female. She is telling him that Venu Swamy couldn’t bring Rs 5 Crore and his lifestyle is not as such. He does videos and all that brand display for social media but he cannot afford that much. All the journalists like Prema and others will also get their shares.”

Quickly reacting on the issue, media journalist Murthy and film journalist Ram Babu hit back at Venu Swamy and his wife for making baseless allegations only to cover up his wrongdoings. Ram Babu denied ever talking with either Venu Swamy or his wife over the Naga Chaitanya – Sobhita issue. And, he admitted that the film journalists association of Tollywood took suo-moto cognisance of Venu Swamy’s comments on their engagement and having complained to Women’s Commission.

Journalist Murthy also welcomed an open debate with both the astrologer and his wife along with proofs supporting their claims. He also asked them to lodge a police complaint to enquire into the allegations and also to find out who are those unidentified persons who demanded ransom from them.

Murthy revealed that he has three bank accounts and his phone is under tapping by both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments. He agreed for a detailed investigation into the call records and messages for bringing out the truth in this controversial issue.

It would be interesting to see if Venu Swamy and his wife have adequate proofs to corroborate their version or simply trying to secure sympathy and publicity out of the issue.

