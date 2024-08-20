‘Touch Rajiv Gandhi’s Statue if You Dare’

The soon-to-be launched Rajiv Gandhi statue in front of the state Secretariat by the Congress government in Telangana has kicked off a major political slugfest after BRS working president KTR had threatened to remove it immediately after coming to power in 2029.

KTR had said on Monday that Rajiv Gandhi’s statue would be removed by BRS after returning to power and he had claimed that the land where the statue was installed was designated by the previous BRS government for Telangana Talli’s statue.

Reacting to these comments, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy issued a stern warning to BRS leaders and dared them to touch Rajiv Gandhi’s statue. Speaking after garlanding the statue of Rajiv Gandhi at Punjagutta in the city on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Revanth lashed out at KTR and KCR in his style.

Revanth said that BRS leaders had lost power but their arrogance had not gone and claimed that the BRS would never come back to power. Defending the installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of the state Secretariat, he announced that in the next 15-20 days the statue would be unveiled at a grand event.

He also questioned BRS leaders for not installing Telangana Talli’s statue despite being in power for ten 10. He announced that Telangana Talli’s statue would be unveiled in the state Secretariat on December 9, which is the birthday of Sonia Gandhi.

