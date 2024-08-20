Mr & Mrs Venu Swamy Are In Deep Trouble

Celebrity Astrologer Venu Swamy and his wife Veena Sreevani shared a video on social media yesterday, claiming that TV5 Murthy is threatening them and demanding 5 Cr rupees. They even claimed that they had no option than to end their lives. However, TV5 Murthy has approached the police officials now.

It all started with Venu Swamy making a prediction on the lives of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala that they will part ways in a few years after their marriage. However, the journalists have filed a case against him already. Additionally, journalist Murthy did a show against Venu Swamy showcasing his fraudulent activities in the name of astrology.

Things went bad and Venu Swamy came up to social media to allege that Murthy is demanding money and there is no other option for his family than to commit suicide. Murthy approached Jubilee Hills police officials and filed a case against Venu Swamy and his wife.

“I approached the Jubilee Hills Police Station today, i.e August 20, 2024, to file a complaint against Mr. Venu Swamy and his wife for their abusive conduct and remarks directed at me. I have initiated criminal action against them to bring to light the truth regarding the so-called demand for Rs 5 crores. This claim made by the couple is completely fabricated and aims to tarnish my honesty and integrity. They will soon stand exposed. Let the law take its own course.” revealed Murthy.

