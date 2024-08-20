Thanks To Babu, Global Biggies Looking At AP

After a dry run over the last five years of YCP rule, Andhra Pradesh is starting to heal again in terms of investments with the onset of the new government. CM Chandrababu and IT Minister Lokesh are actively working on bringing in new investments to the state, as a result of which, global players are reportedly looking at AP now.

Foxconn, a leading electronics manufacturer from Taiwan met Lokesh a couple of days back and they are likely to set up manufacturing facilities in AP. The company’s representatives met Lokesh to discuss the investment plans that could be coming to effect soon.

Then we have Suzlon Energy, a leading renewable energy solutions company has reportedly proposed the idea of setting up a windmill manufacturing plant in AP. The initial investment could be in the range of Rs 300 crore. Their representatives are scheduled to meet BAbu towards the end of this week.

Another massive investment could be incoming for AP in the form of Brookfield Corporation is reportedly interested in influxing investments to the state. This global investment company could look at investing in Amaravati as the capital is bound to prosper under the Chandrababu regime.

The Oberai group is also said to be interested in setting up 5 luxury hotels in Tirupati, Gandikota, Vizag, and Horsley Hills.

This is in tune with Chandrababu’s earlier promise where he vowed to bring 20 lakh job opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. These mega investments could come a long way in fulfilling this promise. This is the kind of positive reinforcements a sate could observe if it has a proactive CM at the helm, commented a financial expert.

