KTR Booked For Calling Revanth ‘Cheap’ Minister

BRS working president KTR is eager to lock horns with CM Revanth Reddy at every given opportunity. In one such pursuit today, he went on to call CM Revanth Reddy a “Cheap Minister” and this unwise move has cost him a fair bit as a police complaint has been filed against the same.

Earlier in the day, KTR tweeted “Mark my words Cheap Minister Revanth. We will clear out the trash from the surroundings of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar secretariat the very same day we are back in office. Can’t expect a Delhi Ghulam like you to ever understand self-respect & pride of Telangana.”

KTR’s choice of words while addressing the CM as a cheap minister has caught negative criticism. Not just that, it has also resulted in a police complaint being filed against him.

Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Police against KTR. He quoted that KTR’s tweet on Revanth is defamatory and damaging the reputation of the CM. He condemned KTR using such filthy language against Revanth.

The war of words between KTR and Revanth Reddy has been through the roof since BRS lost power and the latter became the CM. So, this police complaint might have little to no effect on KTR’s verbal attacks on Revanth and vice versa in the due course as well.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯