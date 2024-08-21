Will CBI Allows Jagan To Meet His Daughter?

Former CM of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought permission to fly to UK in the first week of September. The petition was fired by Jagan at the CBI court yesterday and the CBI will be filing the counter today.

While the case is bound to come to a hearing later in the day today, here are a few interesting tidbits about Jagan’s foreign trip.

Jagan has sought permission to fly to the UK in the first week of September in order to spend time with his daughter who is studying there. The duration of the trip hasn’t yet been disclosed to the media.

Earlier, Jagan had a diplomatic passport while he was serving as the CM of AP and this passport had certain perks for being an elected public representative. But with Jagan being ousted from power, he will no longer have the privilege of having the diplomatic passport and is set to surrender the same at the Passport Office on the 1st of September.

Once the formality is done, Jagan will be getting back his standard normal passport. He can leave the country only after this process is done, given that the CBI court permits his foreign travel.

Meanwhile, Jagan’s close pal Vijayasai Reddy has also filed for permission to fly abroad for 60 days in the next 6 months, starting from September. The verdict on this case will be out on 30 August.

