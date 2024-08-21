Babu’s Free Sand Policy: Good Intentions, Bad Execution?

One of the many reasons why YSR Congress party led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was relegated to an embarrassing 11 seats in the recent elections from its historic tally of 151 seats was because of the controversial sand policy which was introduced in 2019. Rampant corruption and acute shortage of sand were the byproducts of this policy which resulted in a huge revolt from the general public. Jagan didn’t take corrective measures and finally faced the wrath of the voters.

Now that the NDA government replaced Jagan, there are high hopes and expectations on CM Chandrababu Naidu to rectify many such irregularities in quick time. Immediately after taking charge, Naidu’s government scrapped the former sand policy and introduced an interim mechanism with an aim to make sand easily accessible without any charges, except the cost of operations and the necessary levies and taxes.

Naidu and other NDA leaders have been making tall claims that the new policy resulted in transparency and accessibility with regard to sand sale. Unfortunately, the ground reality is an antithesis to what they have been claiming because there is no clarity and transparency in implementing the new policy. Reportedly, what is happening at the ground level is black marketing and sale at prohibitive prices.

In some districts, middlemen are illegally hoarding tons of sand after buying them at Rs 1067 per ton and selling them at a higher price of Rs 1800 – Rs 2000. There are many complaints from the public that in some areas black market is quite rampant and sand is not available for the public due to the acute shortage in stock depots.

Despite Naidu’s strict instructions to all authorities concerned to effectively and seamlessly implement the new policy, there is no clarity and lack of transparency at all levels in distribution of sand. This will have strong repercussions if not immediately handled and rectified.

It is high time the NDA government focus on how the new policy is being implemented at the ground level and ensure that they don’t repeat the mistakes of the previous government.

Tags Chandrbaabu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯