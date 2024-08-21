Nani Challenges CBN about ‘Egg Puffs’ bill

The explosive report claiming that a shocking expenditure of 3.62 Crores was splurged for consumption of ‘Egg Puffs’ by the Chief Minister Officer during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure from 2019-2024 has flared up the political atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh as the news spread like a wildfire all over the country.

While the supporters of the NDA government and the YSR Congress party have been trading charges over this issue, the news has caught the attention of political circles and common people. As critical remarks pouring in all quarters for the blatant misuse of government coffers by Jagan’s administration, former YSRCP minister and ex-MLA Perni Nani came forward for his defence. He is the first notable person from the YSRCP to react on this ongoing issue.

Nani condemned the news as a fabrication by ruling parties and challenged Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is also holding GAD portfolio under the purview of which CMO related bills fall, to prove the claim that the previous government charged the said amount for consumption of ‘Egg Puffs’. He fired on Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for not paying attention to fulfil the promises made during election campaign and resorting to fake news to tarnish Jagan Mohan Reddy’s image.

Nani questioned why the government is not adopting the Tomato farmers who are facing acute distress and why it hasn’t implemented the Talliki Vandanam scheme so far. He also lashed out at Naidu for making unscientific promises while in Opposition and now not caring to keep his word. Nani also fired on Naidu for encouraging attacks on YSRCP supporters.

