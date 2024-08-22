1 Cr ex-gratia, Govt’s Quick response – Opposition Fires

At least 18 workers were killed and 20 others sustained serious injuries in a major fire that broke out reportedly after a reactor blast in Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Ltd. in the Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The government of Andhra Pradesh immediately responded on this tragedy and assured complete support to the family members of the victims. As per latest reports, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to each family of the victims who lost their lives in this blast. He directed the officials to ensure quality treatment to those who are hospitalized.

Naidu will be visiting the accident spot and will later meet the injured those who being treated at Medicover Hospital today. Police teams with forensic experts were at the site and an investigation is on. A team of experts will visit the site and ascertain the reasons for the accident,” said the Dist Collector of Visakhapatnam.

Despite immediate response from the Chief Minister and authorities concerned to give assistance and moral support to the bereaved families, the opposition YSR Congress party started criticising the government.

Tags Government

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯