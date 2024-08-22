Manadi Young & Youth Party – YS Jagan

After the historic relegation in the recent election, YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been occasionally holding conferences with his cadre. He did the same today as he met YCP cadre and also the legal cell of the party.

At the conference, Jagan emphasized the narrative that YSRCP is driven by young blood and the need to learn and adapt quickly.

“Manadi young party,” Jagan said as he implied that YCP is still young in its political journey. “We have many youngsters in our party. Including myself, the cadre, and the support system, we have young blood in the party DNA. All we need to do now is learn and adapt to the current situation.”

Jagan admitted that there are certain informative changes that need to be made to the party right from the organization level. Addressing the big complaint that he was completely dissociated from the cadre and lower leadership while serving as the CM, Jagan said certain mistakes were made for sure and they will be rectified now.

As noted by Jagan, YCP is indeed a young party as it has an electoral age of just three electoral rolls (2014,19, 24). The biggest challenge for Jagan will be to hold on to his horses while seniors are steadily becoming inactive after the historical defeat in the 2024 election.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯