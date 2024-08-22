YS Jagan Skips Wishing Chiranjeevi

On the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday today, he was flooded with wishes from all quarters. CM Chandrababu, Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan took to social media to wish megastar.

However, former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy skipped wishing Chiranjeevi on this special day.

Ever since the Chiranjeevi-led Tollywood delegation toured AP CMO to Jagan, there has been burning commotion amongst Mega fans that Jagan mistreated Chiranjeevi. The video of Jagan funnily laughing while Chiranjeevi greeted him with folded hands was all over social media then.

Ever since, all of Mega follower base united as one and the incident helped in filling the cracks and bringing the entire mega fan base together in support of Janasena.

With all this in mind, perhaps Jagan felt it would be been appropriate not to wish Chiranjeevi on the occasion of his birthday.

Mega fans are opining that Chiranjeevi might not be too bothered about the grudge of the former CM as he has brother Pawan Kalyan as Deputy CM and a favourable TDP+ government in power.

