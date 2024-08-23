After TV Serial Drama, Jagan Fires Duvvada

One of the most comical yet socially unacceptable stints that happened with YCP in the recent past is the Duvvada Srinivas fiasco. While Duvvada was living with his “friend” Divvela Madhuri, his wife Vani protested in front of his house for cheating her and her daughter.

This whole incident where Vani kept protesting against Duvvada while this Divvela Madhuri was throwing comical changes to the former looked like a scene straight out of a Telugu TV serial.

Now that the issue has started to subside, YS Jagan has finally decided that it’s time to take action as he fired Duvvada a short while ago.

Duvvada Srinivas has been fired from Tekkali YCP incharge position. The order was passed by YSR Congress a few hours back. While one might have expected such disciplinary action immediately after the news broke out, Jagan took his own sweet time to fire Duvvada.

Duvvada has been replaced with Perada Tilak who is the new regional incharge of the party in Tekkali.

In reality, Duvvada was anyway not of much help to YCP as he lost both the times Jagan gave him Tekkali ticket. But Jagan, for some reason was lenient towards Duvvada and he was even made MLC in the earlier tenure. But Duvvada blew all the trust Jagan placed in him with this heinous act.

