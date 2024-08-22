Naidu’s Non Stop Batting: Godrej OTW To AP

Over the last month or so, CM Chandrababu Naidu has been operating with single modus operandi and that is inviting investments to the state. He recently met the representatives of World Bank, Brookfield Corporation, and other global giants to bring financial aid to AP. He has also been in touch with EV and alternative energy resources companies to make AP a hub for non-conventional energy productio

However, Naidu is showing no signs of stopping just yet as he has again met the representatives of Godrej company and principally discussed an investment worth Rs 2800 crore.

I had a fruitful meeting with a delegation of Godrej Industries led by Chairman & MD, Mr Nadir Godrej. Potential investments in Amaravati & Visakhapatnam, including INR 2800 Cr for pesticide manufacturing, were also discussed, Naidu tweeted.

Not stopping there, Naidu opened new avenues with Godrej as he reportedly discussed Agri, Aqua, and Real Estate opportunities to boost AP’s economy.

Godrej is one of the most trusted and highly reputed mega-companies in India and if Babu can secure this investment, it would further enhance the “Safe business” image of AP.

While Babu is busy meeting these delegations, Nara Lokesh is also busy at his own capacity as recently met Foxconn’s representatives. It appears that the father-son duo is on a mission to resurrect AP right from the first trimester of coming to power.

