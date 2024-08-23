Babu Gave Rs 1 Cr Cheques, Jagan Don’t Know?

Former CM of AP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Anakapalle today to interact with the victims of the recent reactor blast accident that happened at Excientia Pharma, Achyutapuram Sez.

Speaking with the victims in the hospital, Jagan made a comment that not many expected him to make, after having served as the CM for five years.

“If this government doesn’t give you the compensation for sustaining these injuries, don’t worry, we will settle the compensation amount once we come back to power.” Jagan’s exact words in Telugu were “Okavela porapaatuna ee government ivvaledu anuko, memu vacinaka chestham le.”

While the TDP+ government had already handed over Rs 1 crore ex gratia cheques to the families of the deceased, and actively working on compensating the injured, ex CM Jagan going there and saying to the victims that he will settle the compensation once he becomes the CM again is leaving many puzzled.

It has been only two months since TDP+ government was voted to power and Jagan is already assuring the public about the next term when he becomes the CM again. Jagan’s perspective of things is confusing many people on social media.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯