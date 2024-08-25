Talk Of Tirupati: Where Is Bhumana?

Power is a mysterious thing. When a party is in power, we see most of the leaders associated with the party wagging their tails. But once the power is gone, many of these leaders go into hibernation. In the case of Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, this tale is 100% applicable.

While YCP was in power, Bhumana virtually ruled the Tirupati segment. He reportedly had paralleled support of CM Jagan and could move many files in the CMO.

There were comments that Bhumana Karunakar Reddy’s son, Abhinay Reddy operated as a shadow MLA and ran administrative activities.

Considering the Bhumana family’s long-standing association with the YS family, Jagan was also lenient with them. Jagan made Bhumana the TTD board chairman while Abhinay was given Tirupati MLA ticket in the election.

However, after YCP got shattered in the election, the Bhumana father-son duo has gone into complete hibernation, according to reports.

While other seniors in the party are queueing up to Tadepalli to meet and greet Jagan, not once has Bhumana gone to Tadepalli since the election result day. Abhinay is also nowhere to be seen after the results, it seems.

There is increasing talk in Tirupati that the majority of the YCP corporators might join TDP which could be detrimental for YCP in the future. But there isn’t any preventive care or action from Bhumana’s side on this matter, it seems. He has slipped into a completely silent mode regardless of the prevailing hardships that YCP is facing in Tirupati.

Though Bhumana is not likely to leave YCP in the near future, his stoic silence is demoralizing the local cadre, commented an observer who follows Tirupati politics.

